Watch Amy Poehler Hilariously Tease Her and Tina Fey's Golden Globes Return

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are ready to bring some laughter to 2021.

The dynamic duo has been tapped to return as hosts of the Golden Globes, set for Feb. 28, but they have a few things to get in order before taking the stage at the award show next month. During the Monday, Jan. 4 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian revealed she and her Baby Mama co-star still have many questions regarding their roles as hosts for the prestigious event.

"We just have a few final questions," the Inside Out actress shared. "When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that's all we need to find out. But we're going to figure it out."

Host Seth Meyers laughed, "I think It will be a tonic for all of us to see the two of you in whatever arena it ends up being. I'm looking forward to it."