Watch Jimmy Fallon Play a Love-Obsessed Harry Styles Amid Romance With Olivia Wilde

It's been quite a day for Harry Styles.

Hours after much of the world was surprised to learned about the singer's budding romance with Olivia Wilde, Jimmy Fallon shared a skit on The Tonight Show in which he portrayed a love-focused version of the 26-year-old One Direction alum.

The clip, which aired on Monday, Jan. 4 and is below, claimed to show Harry preparing to shoot his recent music video for "Treat People With Kindness," and the footage poked fun at the singer's apparent eagerness to tell people that he has feelings them.

After the music video's choreographer asked Harry (played by Fallon) if he was dressed and ready to shoot, the host replied in character, "No, this is my walking-to-the-mailbox clothes. Here's a letter from me to you. It says, 'I love you.'"

This was quite the appropriate line to drop on the day that E! News learned from a source that the real-life Harry and Olivia were "couple-y" together when they attended a wedding over the weekend for Jeff Azoff, who works as Harry's manager. However, the skit did not specifically reference the 36-year-old Booksmart director and appeared to have been filmed prior to the news breaking.