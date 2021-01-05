Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Every Steamy Photo From Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Hawaiian Vacation

A source told E! News Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess had "an incredible time being together in paradise." Below, see the exclusive pics from their romantic getaway.

By McKenna Aiello, Alyssa Morin Jan 05, 2021 4:00 AMTags
Megan FoxExclusivesBrian Austin GreenCouplesCelebritiesSharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess continue to bring the heat this winter.

The duo, who sparked romance rumors just last week, closed out 2020 with a steamy getaway to the Big Island of Hawaii. A source tells E! News the pair had "an incredible time being together in paradise."

Per the insider, the 47-year-old actor wanted to make his Christmas vacation with Sharna extra special, which is why he decided to "take her to one of his favorite places." 

"They stayed at the Four Seasons, the same place Brian got married to Megan [Fox]," the source shares. "They had a great time on the island."

Making their trip seem like it was straight out of a fairytale? The insider adds, "They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands. They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise."

photos
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green: Romance Rewind

According to the insider, "Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."

It's been nearly two months since Megan filed for divorce from Brian. However, it's clear they've both moved on from their decades-long relationship. With the actress dating Machine Gun Kelly, and Brian making a splash with the Dancing With the Stars pro, it looks like 2021 is all about new beginnings.

Below, get an exclusive look at Sharna and Brian's romantic getaway in Hawaii in our gallery below.

BACKGRID
Aloha Spirit

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Dancing With the Stars pro dancer got their new year started with a week-long getaway to the Big Island of Hawaii. The lovebirds stayed at the Four Seasons, where Brian coincidentally married Megan Fox back in 2010. 

BACKGRID
Getting Lei'd

"He wanted to take her to one of his favorite places and it didn't disappoint," an insider told E! News exclusively. "They had an incredible time being together in paradise."

BACKGRID
Say Cheese

Instagram boyfriend alert! The 47-year-old snapped a photo of his lady as they took in the sights and sounds of Hawaii. 

BACKGRID
Getting Cheeky

At one point, The Masked Dancer personality reached over to wipe some sand from Sharna's backside.

BACKGRID
Never Let Go

We're told Brian and Sharna "seemed to have very deep conversations" throughout their vacation in between moments of play and laughter.

BACKGRID
Mwah!

Since his split from Megan, Brian has been romantically linked to models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. Maybe he's finally found that special someone in Sharna! 

BACKGRID
Start of Something New

Sharna, 35, first confirmed she had a new man in her life in a December interview with Us Weekly, sharing, "It's been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."

BACKGRID
Mr. Right?

Sharna revealed she and Brian first connected through a mutual friend. While it's still early days, the celeb told Us Weekly she's ready to settle down.

"How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?" Sharna teased. "I'm looking for that soulmate stuff—that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them."

BACKGRID
Instant Chemistry

Our source also shared, "They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands."

BACKGRID
Hawaiian Tropics

"Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful," the source remarked. "They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."

BACKGRID
Lean On Me

Brian and Sharna couldn't keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a plethora of activities, which included exploring tide pools and lava rock sites. 

BACKGRID
Let the Good Times Roll

Throughout their romantic rendezvous, Brian kept his Instagram followers up to date. "Happy New Year to everyone!!" he captioned a photo from Hawaii. "Let's all find the connection to love and togetherness again."

BACKGRID
Looking Toward the Future

Sharna echoed a similar sentiment in her own bon voyage to 2020. She wrote on Instagram in part, "I choose to react with kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude and above all else, love. Love for myself, love for my people, and love for even those who haven't got it for me... yet."

BACKGRID
What's Next?

With a picture-perfect vacation in the rearview, only time will tell what Brian and Sharna's next adventure will be. 

Trending Stories

1

Whitney Port Shares She Suffered Second Pregnancy Loss

2
Exclusive

See Every Pic From Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Steamy Trip

3

Kelley Flanagan Breaks Her Silence on Peter Weber Split

4

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

5

Vanessa Kirby Reacts to Abuse Allegations Against Co-Star Shia LaBeouf