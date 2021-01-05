Hilary Duff Says She Got an Eye Infection From Taking Many Coronavirus Tests

Watch : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff recently received one final reminder of the craziness that we all endured in 2020.

The pregnant star shared a flurry of photos to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 4 of her family celebrating together over the holidays. In addition to cute pics of husband Matthew Koma dressed as Santa Claus, Hilary posted one shot of herself smiling while holding young niece Fallon.

As the 33-year-old "Come Clean" performer explained, she was not quite as happy as she may have seemed.

"Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot," Hilary shared. "Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all."

Say what? Eye infections have not been reported by the CDC and other public health experts as a common side effect of coronavirus testing, so it's a bit unclear as to why it may have caused her such discomfort. Luckily, the malady is now behind her.