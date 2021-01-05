Alex Trebek Urges Fostering a "Gentler, Kinder Society" in First of Final Jeopardy! Episodes

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

What is: a beautiful speech from an American icon?

Alex Trebek's final five Jeopardy! episodes run this week, and on the one that airs Monday, Jan. 4, the late host began the trivia show with a heartfelt message about the importance of generosity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"You'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," he said, referring to his Thanksgiving 2020 address. "Now today, a different kind of message. This is the 'season of giving.' I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further."

He continued, "I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."