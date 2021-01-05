Candace Cameron Bure Slams "Haters" Who Left "Many Unkind Comments" on Family Photo

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Defends Handsy Photo With Husband

Candace Cameron Bure is hoping to leave the bad vibes in 2020.

Over the weekend, the Fuller House actress celebrated the New Year with a family photo and uplifting message on Instagram.

"Happy New Year from the Bures," she wrote on Saturday, Jan. 2, alongside a picture of her, her husband Valeri Bure and their three kids, Natasha Bure, 22, Lev Valerievich Bure, 20, and Maksim Valerievich Bure, 18. "Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I'm praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses!"

However, shortly after sharing her post, the actress received mixed responses. Some even commented on her kids' appearance in the portrait.

"What a weird pose your daughter's doing," one user responded, in reference to her daughter who was looking away from the camera. Another user asked, "Why do your daughter and son [Lev] look so angry?"