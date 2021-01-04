Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive Despite Previous Confirmation of Her Death

Contrary to previous statements made by her publicist, Tanya Roberts has not died. The 65-year-old remains hospitalized following a collapse on Christmas Eve.

Tanya Roberts lives on—in the literal sense of the word.

According to NBC News, Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel confirmed that she is still alive despite previously informing multiple outlets of her death.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, the A View to a Kill actress was reported to have died after collapsing at her Los Angeles home. In a statement to CNN, Pingel confirmed her passing, saying he was "devastated" by the loss. He added, "She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much."

According to Pingel, the 65-year-old was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 24. Moments prior to the reported incident, she had been walking her dogs.

No cause of death was shared, but Pingel said she did not die of COVID-19. This information was relayed to him by Roberts' husband, who was by her side during what he believed to be her last moments.

As for how the mix-up occurred, Pingel told NBC News he was informed by Roberts' husband that hospital staff advised he should say his final goodbyes. After having done so, Pingel said he received a "distraught" phone call from Roberts' husband. Pingel then publicly released news of her passing. Roberts' current condition is unknown at this time.

The actress rose to fame thanks to her time as a Bond girl in the Roger Moore film A View to Kill, as well as other roles in Charlie's Angels and Love Boat.

A newer generation got to know and love Roberts when she played Laura Prepon's mother, Midge Pinciotti, in That '70s Show. She was a main character until she left the series in its fourth season, although she later returned as a guest star. 

Upon hearing the news of Roberts' death, That '70s Show star Topher Grace took to Twitter to express his condolences. "I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder," he wrote. "We'll miss you Midge."

