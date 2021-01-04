Why Dua Lipa Is Hesitant to Post "Incredible" Memories With Anwar Hadid on Social Media

Watch : Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 AMAs

Dua Lipa has her own rules when it comes to her relationships.

As the "Don't Start Now" singer continues her romance with Anwar Hadid, 21, pop culture fans are consistently hoping for new details and photos surrounding the couple. But the 25-year-old musician isn't willing to share everything online.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun," she explained in the February 2021 issue of British Vogue. "But at the same time, we're quite private."

Dua continued, "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."