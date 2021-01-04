Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into All of Matt James' Bachelor Contestants. You're Welcome.

Season 25 is finally upon us and we did some digging on the 32 women viewers will meet in the ABC hit's Jan. 4 premiere.

Watch: How Matt James Will Handle "Bachelor" Catfights & More

Get ready to follow, like and swipe up on a whole new generation.

Man, it feels like just yesterday we were being introduced to Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' group of suitors on The Bachelorette. Well, it feels like that because it kind of was. Tayshia's love story just came to a happy end on Dec. 22 and we're already kicking off Matt James' journey to find love. 

The Bachelor premieres tonight, with the former college football player turned real estate broker meeting 32 ladies hoping thathe will put a ring on it by season 25's end. And if he doesn't? Well, there's always a chance to become an Instagram influencer and it seems as if several of Matt's contestants have already been doing their prep work, their feeds filled with spon-con and recommendations for followers to use their promo codes. Hey, all's fair in love and social media in Bachelor Nation!

To help fans really get to know the ladies ahead of the two-hour premiere, we've rounded up all of their Instagram accounts and assembled some fun facts that likely won't come up during their night one chats. 

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Here's what we learned about all of Matt's women from going through their social media accounts...

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Abigail

Instagram Followers: 8.296
Insta Bio: Portland, Linfield College
What We Learned: When announcing the contestants, Chris Harrison predicted this 25-year-old "gem of a woman" would be a favorite. He also shared that Abigail is the first hearing-impaired contestant on the show and she makes a big first impression on Matt.

Based on her social media, we could see the two sharing a passion for the outdoors and being active. She's also a big fan of Coors Light, Friends and posing in front of number balloons, so, you know, she's 25. 

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alana

Instagram Followers: 4,121
Insta Bio: san antonio | toronto, click for bio & important things
What We Learned: Wine, travel and short and snappy Instagram captions. From her "A bit about me :)" Google doc, we discovered she works for her family's acting training studio as a headshot photographer and videographer after spending her post-high school years abroad. "I found out how to spend my entire college experience (and time after college) abroad for far less than you'd think- if you have any questions about this DM me!" the 26-year-old wrote. 

But after COVID-19, Alana is now "back in the states, working from home, looking for a beach to settle by, and developing a completely sustainable eco friendly and ethically made clothing line."

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alicia

Instagram Followers: 11.2K
Insta Bio: Professional Ballerina w/@dancetheatreofharlem, The Bachelor S25, Morgantown, WV-—>NYC, Model•CESD talent•BGDB Mentor, @sab_nyc Visiting Faculty Chair
What We Learned: Brunch, ballet and bikinis, that's the Alicia lifestyle and we're not mad about it! The 24-year-old has danced with Aretha Franklin and Alicia Keys during her time at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and was nominated for the Princess Grace Award in 2018, per her official website. Oh, and you can also book her for lessons.

The Bachelor/Facebook
Amber

Instagram Followers: 7,261
Insta Bio: Momma, Future Nurse, Animal lover, Adventure seeker, Believer
What We Learned: A quick scroll shows that the single mom is quite close with her 13-year-old son, Noah. Amber, 30, also appears to be a fan of shooting ranges, animals and, yes, bikinis. 

ABC
Anna

Instagram Followers: 10.1K
Insta Bio: As Seen On Tv, For the love of god please do not message me about your pyramid scheme
What We Learned: That she is not very tall and her net worth is not in the millions "Some website said 'I appear to be very tall' BAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHABHAHAHAHAHHAHA," she captioned a Dec. 14 pic after she was announced as one of Matt's contestants. (they also said my net worth was somewhere between 3-5 million)...who is writing these?"

So, to avoid being called out by the 24-year-old writer, we will just say she is 5-foot-2 "on a good day," loves boating and margaritas and her roommate/best friend Devon appears to be the Matt to her Tyler Cameron

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Bri

Instagram Followers: 3,102
Insta Bio: Sushi emojis
What We Learned: Chris previously revealed the 24-year-old is a communications manager at a big unnamed tech company and almost had to give up her job to be on the show. But she's only posted three times on Instagram in 2020, which we think is a bigger deal, TBH. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Carolyn

Instagram Followers: 2,030
Insta Bio: Paisa Colombianita. Bostonian turned Angeleno. Failing plant Mom but fairly successful dog Mom. You can probably find me at the beach.
What We Learned: Yep, the journalist's bio was pretty accurate. Lots of pics at the beach, sunsets and her dog. And ahead of the Jan. 4 premiere, she posted to her Instagram Stories that she is more than ready to deal with any potential hateful comments that could come her way. "It makes me cry. LOLZ jokes," the 30-year-old wrote. "I don't waste my time or energy on that ish and neither should you." 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Casandra

Instagram Followers: 3,073
Insta Bio: social worker. usc | sjsu. san diego. she/her
What We Learned: The 26-year-old social worker earned her master's degree from USC over the summer. "Only 4% of Latinas have a master's degree or higher and today, I'm proud to be one of them," she captioned a post on Aug. 17. "The little Mexican girl who grew up on the "east side" only dreamed of this life I'm living."

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Chelsea

Instagram Followers: 4,017
Insta Bio: I don't think you're ready, for this Chelly. ATL, NYC.
What We Learned: Respect for being the only contestant to put her bio landing page from ABC as the link in her bio! Per Chris, the 28-year-old is the "real deal" kind of model. "No swipe-up codes," more like hitting the runway.. 

In a 2020 lookback post, Chelsea revealed she had a few firsts, including a solo trip, walking during Paris Fashion Week, shaving her head and dyeing her hair blonde. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Corrinne

Instagram Followers: 26.7K
Insta Bio: nyc | ct, EMG models
What We Learned: Her bio describes her as the marketing manager at her family's Italian restaurant in Pomfret, CT, but the 22-year-old's feed tells us she's an aspiring Instagram influencer, with lots of bikini pics and more than a few self-deprecating captions. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Emani

Instagram Followers: 3,301
Insta Bio: n/a
What We Learned: The realtor is into yoga, books and hitting the beach...sometimes doing all three at once. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Illeana

Instagram Followers: 6,141
Insta Bio:NYC | Co-founder @funkymunkyenergy | Model @wilhelminamodels. mike.schepers@wilhelmina.com | Real Estate Agent @triplemintrealestate
What We Learned: Nicknamed Illy, it's clear from her feed that the 26-year-old is a model and an aspiring influencer. But she's also a health food developer and is looking to release her own nutritional snack, Funky Munky Energy, this year. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Jessenia

Instagram Followers: 4,042
Insta Bio: PR | TX | when joy is a habit, love is a reflex
What We Learned: The 27-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, is a social media marketer and a former pageant girl. She won Miss El Paso in 2016 (including the title of "most photogenic") and is "dog obsessed," per her Twitter bio

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kaili

Instagram Followers: 24.5K
Insta Bio: Amateur Runner // Cookie Connoisseur, The Bachelor Season 25. SD // LV, San Diego, CA
What We Learned: "Realizing my life is about to become a meme for America," she wrote on Instagram Stories the day of the premiere. "Please at least be funny."

The 26-year-old works in the nightclub scene in Chicago and loves a bikini pic, which is probably why she shows up in lingerie on night one.

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Katie

Instagram Followers: 21.1K
Insta Bio: Seattle, Just for fun. Inquires: ventwithkatie@gmail.com
Randomly gained a large audience on TikTok
What We Learned: She is basically the franchise's first TikTok influencer. Watch out, Instagram! The 30-year-old bank marketing manager has over 240,000 followers on the platform and over 1.4 million likes. She's sex-positive (and brings a vibrator on night one!), loves cats and is fully aware she looks like Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Kristina Schulman.

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Khaylah

Instagram Followers: 5,623
Insta Bio: K-Sway on the 1s and 2s sharing a little bit of everything and a whole lot of love.
What We Learned:  Khaylah is a North Carolina-based professional photographer who specializes in fashion and portraits. "When I'm not taking photos, you'll find me traveling the world, thrift shopping, or watching Netflix," she wrote on her website

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kimberly

Instagram Followers: 3,219
Insta Bio: Seattle | recruiter 
What We Learned: The 27-year-old is a talent acquisition partner for Alaska Airlines, and yeah, that's really all we've got. She seems nice! 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kit

Instagram Followers: 46.2K
Insta Bio: small and in charge, student, designer, small business owner & Co-host of @agelesspodcast, partnerships: talent@pontefirm.com
What We Learned: The 22-year-old comes into the season with the most Instagram followers, likely because her mom is fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. The mother-daughter duo host their own podcast and Kit often models for her mom's label. 

Kit is also a lifestyle influencer, posting recipes, workouts and outfits to her social media page. And she's created her own brand, which collaborates with contemporary artists to bring an awareness to a younger audience through clothing. Curiously, there's been no mention of the show on her Instagram. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kristin

Instagram Followers: 4,294
Insta Bio: Shine bright, shine far. Attorney. NYC | VA. Hebrews 10:35-36.
What We Learned: The attorney from Virginia Beach is all about sass in her Instagram captions and we love it. "you can't even pay me enough to react" and "hot take: the Whos bullied the Grinch and traumatized him and that's why he stole their Christmas (including the roast beast) the moral is—don't be a bully!" are just two of our favorites. 

The 27-year-old recently went viral when a Twitter user detailed an encounter she had with Kristin.

"a girl i knew in college is gonna be on the bachelor and one time after an alumni event she took a subway w/ me & a man all the way in the wrong direction bc he was trying to cheat on his wife w/ me and i was too dull to notice," the tweet read. "so anyways i think she should win."

She later added, "i didn't know the man was hitting on me, he was a rando we met at the event, she stayed with me so he'd leave me alone and that's all folks."

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Lauren

Instagram Followers: 1,515
Insta Bio: Miami,FL, Esq., Romans 8:28, Give the world good energy
What We Learned: The corporate attorney is all about wineries, bikinis and positivity on her page. Per her Twitter, she loves the Real Housewives, rosé and is obsessed with Bridgerton on Netflix. Basically, she is us. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Magi

Instagram Followers: 12.3K
Insta Bio: God First, Pharmacist/Model, Founder of @msyshoesorg
What We Learned: The 32-year-old pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia is also a model and her feed is filled some some seriously stunning shots. But more recent posts have focused on the Tigray conflict in her home country and raising awareness for refugees, including members of her family.

"The past two months have been some of the most difficult times of my life mentally," Magi, who now resides in Virginia, wrote in late December, "bc of the war in my home, being disconnected from my family, my brother not receiving his medication even though I am a pharmacist and I have access to all that he needs.

Magi also started her own non-profit, which provides shoes to girls in developing countries. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Mari

Instagram Followers: 12.6K
Insta Bio: Que será será, Towson University Alumna
What We Learned: Originally from Puerto Rico and a former pageant queen, Mari was introduced to the show by Alayah, from Peter Weber's season. Her feed has lots of modeling shots and positivity and her Twitter feed tells us she's a fan of Ikea's meatballs. Relatable content! The 24-year-old also recently launched her own social media management company. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Marylynn

Instagram Followers: 6,150
Insta Bio: Live an inspired life, LA, tiktok: @marylynnsienna
What We Learned: She's already got roses all over her feed, including taking a bath in a rose petal-filled tub. She also wrote about what it meant to be part of one of the show's most diverse casts ever.

"This season is the first time the show features a black male lead in 25 shows! Can you believe it? It's about time!" she captioned a photo in December. "I'm so proud to be a part of this very diverse cast and break down the boundaries necessary for more equality and acceptance. The Bachelor is one of the most watched shows of all time and it's imperative we start showing the viewers all types of love stories—not just white ones."

The event coordinator is also passionate about the environment and sustainability. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
MJ

Instagram Followers: 5,761
Insta Bio: hairstylist + hype woman, ohio state alum, @hairbymj___
What We Learned: Shocker, the 24-year-old hairdresser has really good hair! MJ specializes in hair extensions and "lived-in color" and we can only assume the other ladies in the house will turn to her for tips. Plus, she also has a side business operating a mobile spray tan booth around Columbus, Ohio. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Pieper

Instagram Followers: 2,701
Insta Bio: Model | Master's, Q6 Talent @q6models, 10mgmt @10mgmt, The Source Models @thesourcemodels, Getting my M.S to avoid some B.S
What We Learned: Maybe it's a good thing Matt's season won't include any travel because the grad student is afraid of flying. "fun fact about me is I'm super afraid of planes," she captioned a recent pic. "I really don't like flying (but I do love to travel). Every time I get on a flight I say a prayer and try to fall asleep before take off in hopes that I'll sleep the whole flight." The 23-year-old model also likes to post a 'fit pic, highlighting her fashion sense.

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Rachael

Instagram Followers: 9,787
Insta Bio: n/a
What We Learned: Boats, bikinis and traveling, so your average Bachelor contestant, it appears. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Saneh

Instagram Followers: 6,903
Insta Bio: Univ of Florida Alum, Denver, CO. She/her
What We Learned: She loves birds, likes to go snowboarding and dressed up as Freddie Mercury for Halloween in 2019, proving she has seen Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Sarah

Instagram Followers: 12.9K
Insta Bio: Journalist, Host, Podcaster. Bachelor 25, @innovativeartists @ottomodels.agency, LA
From Here to Where on Apple & Spotify, Wellness + Empowerment
What We Learned: The broadcast journalist hosts her own podcast, From Here to Where. "My goal is to change the narrative for perfection and bring strong girls together through the tough sh*t we go through in this defining decade," she writes. The 24-year-old has already poked fun at her sobbing shot in a promo for the season, referring to herself as an "ugly crier," and is also a model.

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Serena C.

Instagram Followers: 3,390
Insta Bio: No such thing as too overdressed. 
What We Learned: The flight attendant is all about fashion, with most of her Instagram captions providing all the details about her outfits. We predict a Revolve sponsorship in her future. 

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Serena P.

Instagram Followers: 2,502
Insta Bio: WLU Alumni
What We Learned: The 22-year-old publicist doesn't post all that much, but when she does it usually is about travel. 

The Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

