Emily MitchellCarly Waddell & Evan BassKardashians2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Exclusive

We Dare You Not to Laugh at This Ellen's Game of Games Sneak Peek

In this exclusive and hysterical Ellen's Game of Games preview, Ellen DeGeneres has contestants climb Mount St. Ellen.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 04, 2021 7:59 PMTags
TVEllen DeGeneresGamesNBCExclusives

Yodel-ay-hee-hoo, Ellen's Game of Games is as hilarious as ever.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, Jan. 4's all-new episode, we see contestants tackling one of Ellen DeGeneres' outrageously fun games, Mount St. Ellen. Specifically, contestants Erin, Cristina and Cabria are tasked with climbing a moving mountain to collect jewels.

However, as we see in the exclusive footage above, the course is a tough one as Ellen changes the height of the "mountain" and announcer Stephen "tWitch" Boss tosses massive snowballs at the contestants. Not to mention, Erin, Cristina and Cabria's oversized lederhosen costumes aren't exactly meant for climbing.

"With Erin and Cabria tied," Ellen notes with a chuckle before having the height of Mount St. Ellen drop. Thankfully for Cabria, she is able to grab one more jewel to put herself in the lead.

"Alright, that's two," Ellen comments. "You're one away."

Following Ellen's encouragement, Cabria is heard saying, "Oh my god!"

photos
Ellen DeGeneres' Best Pranks

Although, this remark may be about tWitch throwing down another series of snowballs.

He quips, "Double hit."

The Monday return of Ellen's Game of Games means more laugh-out-loud moments, never-before-seen games and more. In fact, there will be two back-to-back episodes tonight.

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC

As E! readers surely know, Ellen's Game of Games has brought to life supersized versions of Ellen's games from her popular daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Whether it's Blindfolded Musical Chairs or Bet Your Wife, there are always moments that keep viewers laughing.

For a taste of what's to come, watch the sneak peek above!

Ellen's Game of Games returns with back-to-back episodes tonight, January 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

RHOC's Braunwyn and Husband Talk Marriage After She Comes Out

2

Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s Private New Year’s Getaway

3

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Seem to Confirm Romance While Holding Hands

4

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

5

Ken Jennings Defends John Roderick Amid "Bean Dad" Twitter Controversy