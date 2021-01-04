Emily MitchellCarly Waddell & Evan BassKardashians2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Private New Year's Getaway to Mexico

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin celebrated the start of 2021 with a tropical vacation to Cabo San Lucas. Get the details on the pair’s private New Year’s getaway.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 04, 2021 6:40 PMTags
VacationScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesNew Year's EveNew Year's DayCelebrities
Watch: Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

Cheers to great company in the New Year. 

When it was time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021, Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, decided to leave Southern California and head to a tropical destination in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 

According to a source, the pair flew into town on a private jet and stayed at the Montage Los Cabos for four nights.

"They were with a small group of friends and everyone hung out together at the beach and pool," the source shared. "Scott and Amelia were low key while they were vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and relaxing."

While the pair has yet to post any pictures together on social media, Amelia raised eyebrows when she posed in a bikini by the ocean blue water over the weekend. "I rly love laying on hard stone," she shared on Sunday, Jan. 3. "So comfy."

photos
Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2020

Scott also shared a photo at an airport before boarding a private plane. "Ready for 2021," the Talentless founder wrote. "Let's [pray emoji] for a better year."

Instagram

Last Halloween, Scott and Amelia sparked romance rumors after they attended Kendall Jenner's spooky party. The duo's relationship status was put under a microscope even further when they were spotted enjoying quality time together during a getaway to Montecito, Calif.  

"Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious," an insider previously shared with E! News. "He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

While the pair is staying mum on where they stand in the New Year, there's no question that the duo love spending time together. And whether they are enjoying a yacht in Mexico or an intimate walk along the California coast, it seems Scott is treating Amelia right.

Trending Stories

1

RHOC's Braunwyn and Husband Talk Marriage After She Comes Out

2

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

3

Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s Private New Year’s Getaway

"Scott and Amelia held hands a few times," a source shared following the pair's Cabo trip. "Scott was rubbing her head and back and always made sure she was taken care of."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

RHOC's Braunwyn and Husband Talk Marriage After She Comes Out

2

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

3

Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s Private New Year’s Getaway

4

Ken Jennings Defends John Roderick Amid "Bean Dad" Twitter Controversy

5

Cheat Sheet: What You Missed Over the Holidays When Time Didn't Exist