Beyoncé Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her 38th Birthday Celebration With Her 3 Kids

Beyoncé blessed The BeyHive with a peek into her private life for the new year.
On Sunday, Jan. 4, the multi-hyphenated singer-songwriter posted new photos to her website from her 38th birthday festivities back in 2019. Thanks to the photos, fans have gotten their first look inside the intimate celebration with her three children, Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. In one gif, Blue and Rumi helped their mom blow out a small cake that read "Happy Birthday Bee" which was covered in sugar-shaped bees.
There were also snapshots of the Black is King creator and the kids at the beach, playing in sand and enjoying the picturesque views. While her husband of 13 years and the father of her children Jay-Z was not featured in any of the photos, one of the last pics was of Bey walking down a set of wooden stairs towards a romantic table set for two facing the water.
The adorable photos come days after Beyoncé shared a special 2020 recap video on Instagram which also featured many more rare moments of the kids.
On Jan. 1, the star shared a positive message to kick off 2021. In it, she wrote, "Cheers to a New Year BeyHive! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love."
The megastar continued, "As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is to that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributed to our beautiful collection. Here's to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B."
The love note echoed a similar sentiment the Homecoming director shared in her interview with British Vogue back in October.
"I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she told the outlet at the time. "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It's been heavy and hectic."
The proud mom of three continued, "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."