Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan Breaks Her Silence on Peter Weber Split

Following her split from pilot Peter Weber, Bachelor Nation alum Kelley Flanagan has decided to fly solo.

On Jan. 3, Kelley, a Chicago-based lawyer, took to Instagram to share her side of the breakup, which the former Bachelor lead announced on New Year's Day in a social media post.

"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing...It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," the 28 year old wrote. "Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."

She went on to say that she wished her ex "the absolute best" and thanked everyone for their continued support as she moves on to her "next chapter."