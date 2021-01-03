BridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Shows Off Her Snowboarding Skills

Stormi Webster's snowboarding skills are better than ever, as seen in an adorable video shared by her mother, Kylie Jenner, during the family's New Year's holiday vacation.

By Corinne Heller Jan 03, 2021 11:27 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Stormi's Seriously Impressive Snowboarding Skills

This kid's got skills!

Wearing a neon green helmet and goggles and a beige snowsuit, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 2, snowboarded on a bunny slope in a video her mom posted on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is vacationing over the New Year's holiday in Aspen, Colorado with her family, cheered on the child, yelling, "Go, baby!"

Kylie later gave Stormi a high five and added, "That was amazing!" Alongside the video, the proud mom wrote, "My little pro!!!"

"She is such a rock star!!!!!" commented Khloe Kardashian. "Go Stormi go!!!!!"

This isn't the first time Stormi, who turns 3 next month, has been snowboarding. However, it is the first time fans have seen Kyle's little one do it on her own, albeit while being closely followed by an instructor.

Along with her Instagram post, Kylie also shared more behind-the-scenes videos of her daughter showing off her snowboarding skills.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

In early December 2019, Kylie shared on her Instagram a video of her daughter riding a snowboard that an instructor pulled on a string.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

2

Zach Braff Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Florence Pugh

3

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Vacation Together Over New Year's

Kylie and Stormi spent the recent Christmas holiday at home in the Los Angeles with most of their family. The group had Christmas Eve dinner at Kourtney Kardashian's home, marking the first time they haven't had a big holiday party in 42 years, after they canceled it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Days earlier, Kylie and Stormi took a private jet to Houston, Texas, to support Travis at his toy drive with the Cactus Jack Foundation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Floribama Shore Stars Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda Are Engaged

2

Elisabeth Shue Opens Up About Surprise Cobra Kai Appearance

3

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

4

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Vacation Together Over New Year's

5

Zach Braff Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Florence Pugh