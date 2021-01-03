Floribama Shore Stars Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda Are Engaged

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

The mom-to-be shared a photo of her and Gus posing with a sign that read, "Baby Gazda coming May 2021."

Days later, Nilsa announced the sex of their baby with a sweet video. "Our faces say it all! I can't help but to think my dad had a hand in this," she shared, "our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point I found out I was expecting."

"It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop," she continued, "but that with this baby, it's just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile."

It's unclear when Nilsa and Gus' love story began, however, they made their romance Instagram official in 2019. In February of that year, she raved over her relationship in a heartwarming Instagram post.

"I use to dream about the day I would be so deeply in love I could feel it in my bones, and now it's here and I could not possibly imagine life any other way...," she wrote at the time. "Every heart ache [sic] was worth going through to get to you."

On the MTV show, Gus has been referred to by Nilsa as "Gus 2.0," since he's the second Gus she's dated in recent years. As Floribama Shore fans will recall, she had an on-again, off-again relationship with castmate Gus Smyrnios.

However, it looks like "Gus 2.0." was the Gus for her!