Amanda Kloots Says She’s "Finally Ready to Go to Therapy" Months After Nick Cordero's Death

Watch : Zach Braff, Sara Bareilles & More Celebs Remember Nick Cordero

On Jan. 2, Amanda Kloots shared a vulnerable post about her extremely difficult Christmas season without her husband, the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero.

"New Years has been tough, extremely hard for me. I've cried more recently than in awhile. I thought Christmas would be hard, this was worse," the fitness influencer wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. "I think it's because when the new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp 2020. But, I can't forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean. I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change. Lastly, I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma."

Amanda and Nick got married in September 2017. They share their son Elvis, 19 months.

Nick, who starred in plays like Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale, died in July 2020 at age 41 of complications from coronavirus. He spent four months in the intensive care unit prior to his death, where he had to have his right leg amputated due to blood flow issues caused by the virus. Amanda kept her followers updated on his health progress, and was happy to report that he had seemingly turned a corner in May when he was removed from the ventilator and regained consciousness.