Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman

It's over between Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman.

On Dec. 23, two days before Christmas, the 32-year-old Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from the 32-year-old Love and Nocturnal Animals actor after 18 months of marriage, People reported this weekend, citing court records and the actress' rep.

Zoë and Karl wed at her dad Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris in June 2019 after three years of dating. This past June, the actress and her husband paid tribute to each other on their anniversary on Instagram. Zoë shared a wedding photo and wrote, "One Year."

Karl posted a longer message: "One year. Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything. You're my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."