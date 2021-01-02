Country Singer Tyler Rich Finds Man's Dead Body on New Year's Eve

Tyler Rich ended 2020 with a horrifying discovery.

On Thursday, New Year's Eve, the 34-year-old country singer wrote on his Instagram Story that he found the dead body of a young man named Eric in the woods of Chicopee Memorial State Park in Massachusetts while on a four-mile run. Rich, a California native, had just spent the holidays with his wife Sabina Gadecki in Chicopee, her hometown.

"I then saw what I thought was a young homeless man sleeping," Rich wrote, according to screenshots posted by People. "He was on his stomach and had a bag tied around his foot and was faced down. (Assumed maybe this was so people didn't steal his belongings while he slept). After running around him, I felt bad for him, he was sleeping facedown [sic] and just looked like he was in a bad place. So I turned around and went back to check on him."

Rich continued, "I realize he isn't breathing, and as I get around to the front of him, all I see is a lifeless face covered in blood. Everywhere. Looked like maybe shot, or blunt force. At this moment I freak out and sprint up the steep hill to try and find anyone with a phone to call people (I only had my Apple Watch at the time). I find a couple walking on the main path about 30 yards away and used their phone. Spent about an hour doing statements with state troopers, FBI, local police, detectives, etc for a couple hours."