James Corden's New Year's Resolution Is to Lose Weight With WW After 15-Year Struggle

He continued, "It started to get me down in a way that I've just sort of never really been able to stick to anything like that and I think I've just probably spent a long time just accepting that this is my body and that's it. But I really am sick and tired really of just doing the same thing every year."

The star invited fans to join him on his weight loss journey, saying, "Let's make this the last year that this is our New Year's resolution."

Corden said he contacted Weight Watchers and asked for help. As part of their new partnership, the TV host will follow the new myWW+ plan, which offers a holistic approach to weight loss and wellness.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," Corden said in a Weight Watchers press release. "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle."

The company said that "to encourage as many people as possible to embark on a health journey," 100,000 digital Weight Watchers memberships will be given "to those who have endured financial hardship over the last year."