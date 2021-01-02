Elisabeth Shue Opens Up About Surprise Cobra Kai Appearance

Well, Cobra Kai finally featured the ultimate surprise reunion and it was hash brown awesome!

Elisabeth Shue finally reprised her Karate Kid role of Ali Mills on season 3 of the sequel series to the '80s franchise, which premiered on Netflix on New Year's Day. Spoiler alert: Following last season's cliffhanger, her character answers her former love interest Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Facebook message and the two reunite and later visit an old haunt, where they naturally run into the third corner of their past love triangle and his current frenemy, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Cue the drama. Cue the nostalgia!

Shue, 57, talked to Entertainment Weekly about reuniting with her co-stars onscreen after 35 years.

"One thing that was just so incredible was to realize that Billy and I, in the original Karate Kid, we never ever spoke to each other except to punch each other, to throw a radio into the sand," she said. "We never got to have a [normal] scene. So I loved getting a chance to do that. In [Cobra Kai], we talked and communicated and acted together, and I loved that. So that was really surprising and wonderful to almost start a new relationship really."