Watch Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Cheyenne Floyd is kicking off the New Year with a bang.
On Friday, Jan. 1, the Teen Mom OG star took to social media and shared a big update on her second pregnancy. With help from her loved ones, Cheyenne was ready to reveal the sex of her baby. Drumroll, please! The MTV star and boyfriend Zach Davis are expecting a baby boy!
"I might still be in shock that I am having a boy," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram, alongside a video. "Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated!! Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she's going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can't wait to meet you."
The big announcement comes less than three weeks after Cheyenne confirmed she was pregnant with her second child. She is already the proud mom to daughter Ryder, 3, with ex Cory Wharton.
"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram when first confirming the news. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump."
"Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way," the 26-year-old founder of Rage Regardless Ry continued. "Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure begin."
Cheyenne and Zach dated in 2018 before calling it quits on their relationship. The couple later confirmed their reconciliation in October 2020.
The upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres Jan. 26 on MTV, will feature Zach and Cheyenne's love story and journey to parenthood. In addition, cameras will roll as Cory finds out his ex is expecting once again.
"Ryder you're gonna be a BIG sister AGAIN!!!!" he wrote on Twitter. "This time though it's not daddy giving you that sibling :)"
As fans know, Cheynne and Cory have remained friendly and focused on being the best parents possible to Ryder.
"It's definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family," Cheyenne previously told E! News. "I would take our situation over us hating each other any day. It might be weird to some people, but it works for us."
Besides, this mom has no room for negativity as she embarks on a new chapter of her life in 2021. "I've always imagined this moment but now it's here and it's happening," Cheyenne reflected. "God is good!"