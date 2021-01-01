Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing an update on her health.
The Bachelorette alum kicked off the new year with a series of Instagram Stories that displayed some of her most candid moments from 2020. In one of her slides, the reality TV personality revealed she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy in September and "had to wear a patch."
Bell's Palsy is a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face, according to Healthline. It's unclear what may have caused Emily's diagnosis, and at this time, she hasn't publicly shared any other details about it.
Along with discussing her condition, the star opened up about her fifth pregnancy, which she chose to keep a secret until her expected due date in mid-October.
"February 2020... Found out I was pregnant," she captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 1. "Spent next [sic] 9 months hiding pregnancy [sic]."
Emily revealed that she had her "baby's first ultrasound" in May and by October, she was ready to welcome her little one.
At the time of her child's arrival, Emily posted a two-minute video that captured everything from her heading to the hospital with her husband, Tyler Johnson, to giving birth. In the clip, it also appeared she had a Caesarean section.
"Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson," the mom of five shared on Instagram on Oct. 17. "You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement."
"My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can't wait to see God uncover your personality each day," she closed. "I'm so happy He picked me to be your mommy!"
Emily and Tyler share three kids: Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4 and Jennings Tyler, 5. The Bachelorette alum is also the proud mom to her 15-year-old daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick, who she shared with late racecar driver Ricky Hendrick.
In a candid post on New Year's Day, Emily explained why she and her husband chose to keep her fifth pregnancy private. "Honestly, no real answer or plan," she admitted. "Lots going on in the world at the time and social media/news gave me anxiety, so I just never put it on Instagram."
She added, "After a while, we decided it would be fun to just surprise everyone with a new baby!"
All in all, Emily said last year was unlike any other and summed it up best, writing, "Survived the ups and downs of 2020 with my favorite people."