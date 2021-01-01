Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing an update on her health.

The Bachelorette alum kicked off the new year with a series of Instagram Stories that displayed some of her most candid moments from 2020. In one of her slides, the reality TV personality revealed she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy in September and "had to wear a patch."

Bell's Palsy is a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face, according to Healthline. It's unclear what may have caused Emily's diagnosis, and at this time, she hasn't publicly shared any other details about it.

Along with discussing her condition, the star opened up about her fifth pregnancy, which she chose to keep a secret until her expected due date in mid-October.

"February 2020... Found out I was pregnant," she captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 1. "Spent next [sic] 9 months hiding pregnancy [sic]."