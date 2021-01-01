Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety on New Year's Eve

Rumer Willis ended 2020 on a special personal note.

Before the clock struck midnight on Dec. 31, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' firstborn daughter had another reason to celebrate: reaching four years of sobriety.

"4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out," she wrote in a personal Instagram post. "Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard [sic] or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side."

Reflecting on the many difficulties that arose in 2020, the 32-year-old actress acknowledged what a feat her sobriety has been and the strength she has shown herself. "This year has brought up so many challenges," she continued, "but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything."