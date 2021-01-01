Justin Hartley Makes His Relationship With Sofia Pernas Instagram Official

Sparks are flying high between Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.
We aren't talking about the New Year's Eve fireworks, either. The couple took their relationship to the next level on Dec. 31 by making things Instagram official. While the two have been rumored to be dating since May 2020, they didn't confirm their romance until the festive holiday.
"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA," the This Is Us star captioned his Instagram, alongside a black-and-white selfie with the actress. "Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"
The Blood & Treasure actress shared a similar message on her account. "Sayonara 2020, it's been real," she wrote with a photo of her and Justin smiling from ear-to-ear. "Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."
Justin's 16-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, commented on both posts, replying, "happy new year."
The couple's Instagram debut comes seven months after they fueled romance rumors. In May, they were spotted kissing after Sofia dropped off Justin at a doctor's appointment in Los Angeles.
At the time, a source told E! News they "shared great chemistry" when they both previously starred on The Young and The Restless. As the insider put it, "Although Justin and Sofia were not a couple on the show, writers and producers loved pairing the two actors together because they shared great chemistry."
In August, the two continued to fuel relationship rumors after they sneakily shared similar photos on Instagram Stories.
News of Justin and Sofia's romance came six months after he and Chrishell Stause called it quits. As pop culture lovers will recall, the actor filed for divorce in November 2019 just after two years of marriage.
In October 2020, Chrishell didn't hold back when discussing how she felt about her ex moving on.
"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she told People. She added that it's been "painful" to see them together.
Despite her heartache, the Selling Sunset star explained she was hopeful that she would find her special someone.
"It's been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen," the reality TV personality expressed. ″It's 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don't know. Crazier things have happened!"
As the saying goes, ask and you shall receive! In December, Chrishell revealed she was dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. "The internet has absolutely zero chill," she shared on Instagram with a photo of her and Keo. "So I guess you saw this already, but I'm just gonna leave this here."
While things didn't work out for Justin and Chrishell, it looks like they've both found love and are ready to take on 2021.