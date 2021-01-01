Justin Hartley Makes His Relationship With Sofia Pernas Instagram Official

Sparks are flying high between Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.

We aren't talking about the New Year's Eve fireworks, either. The couple took their relationship to the next level on Dec. 31 by making things Instagram official. While the two have been rumored to be dating since May 2020, they didn't confirm their romance until the festive holiday.

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA," the This Is Us star captioned his Instagram, alongside a black-and-white selfie with the actress. "Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"

The Blood & Treasure actress shared a similar message on her account. "Sayonara 2020, it's been real," she wrote with a photo of her and Justin smiling from ear-to-ear. "Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."

Justin's 16-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, commented on both posts, replying, "happy new year."

The couple's Instagram debut comes seven months after they fueled romance rumors. In May, they were spotted kissing after Sofia dropped off Justin at a doctor's appointment in Los Angeles.