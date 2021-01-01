Watch Jennifer Lopez Take Her New Year's Eve Performance to a Glamorous New Height

From the Super Bowl to Times Square, Jennifer Lopez helped us kick off the new year and end it on a high note.
During "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special that aired on Dec. 31, the blockbuster star took the stage in standout fashion—atop a towering platform. As she kicked off her set singing her newest single, "In the Morning," it was not hard for the performer to keep a safe six-foot distance from everyone at that height. Sticking with her ultra-glitzy style, Lopez's costumes also did not disappoint as she began in an elaborate feathered floor-length coat along with a crystal-encrusted headpiece and an equally bedazzled mic stand.
Underneath the one-of-a-kind coat, Lopez sported a suit completely embellished with sparkling rhinestones, along with matching fingerless gloves and boots. Did we mention she was also surrounded by columns and Renaissance-style statues?
Needless to say, the star did not spare any glamour or theatrics for fans watching as they counted down to the end of an unforgettably difficult year.
"2020 is almost over. We made it," she proclaimed with less than 20 minutes left to go. "I think about the beginning of this year being on one of the biggest performances of my life with thousands of people, but tonight we're doing things a little differently and that's ok."
"If [this year] taught us anything," she continued, "it taught us to be grateful for what we do have and to cherish every moment. We lost too many, too many. To take one moment for granted, so tonight we're gonna live, we're gonna love and we're gonna dance again and we're gonna keep on dreaming."
The star continued entertaining viewers with a slowed-down rendition of her iconic hit "Waiting for Tonight" that led into a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On." After belting the song's famed high-pitched sequence, she concluded with another one of her songs, "Dance Again." And, of course, some necessary confetti.
But, don't just take our word for it. Watch Lopez's impressive set in the video above! As she declared on the final beat, "2021, here we come!"