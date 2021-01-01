Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Lauren Bushnell is looking forward to 2021 as a boy mom!

The Bachelor alum kicked off the new year by sharing some more news about her little one on the way: She and husband Chris Lane are expecting a baby boy. "Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you!" the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram. "I already love you so much!"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, also gave fans a look at the moment they found out their baby's sex when Lane hit a golf ball, setting off blue powder.

"The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I've truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited!" the reality star further explained. "And yes Coopy definitely knows I'm pregnant."

Over on the country singer's Instagram, he also announced the news to fans with help from the clip. "Hello 2021," Lane wrote. "It's a BOY."