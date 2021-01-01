Alexander Wang Responds to “Grotesquely False” Sexual Assault Accusations

Alexander Wang is denying the recent sexual assault allegations against him.

In recent weeks, the fashion designer has been accused of misconduct by mostly anonymous sources on social media.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Wang addressed the "false" claims in a statement obtained by E! News. It read, "Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever."

Wang, 37, said he never participated in the alleged behavior, saying, "Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged."

The New York-based designer added, "I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online."