The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

It's mayday for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's romance.
Proving that 2020 really was a brutal year for Bachelor Nation couples, the 29-year-old pilot took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 to announce that he and the Bachelor season 24 standout are no more.
"Love is a funny thing," Peter wrote. "It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."
The third-place finisher on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette added that he is grateful for the nine months that he shared with Kelley.
"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," he continued. "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
This news comes as a true shocker to fans, given that Peter had posted on his Instagram Story on Dec. 22 that the pair would be moving to New York City together.
"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" he wrote at that time. "I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"
Kelley, 28, has yet to address the split.
As fans recall, Peter met the attorney during a chance encounter before filming his season, but he sent her home prior to his finale that aired in March. Following his brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, and later his split from runner-up Madison Prewett, he and Kelley fueled romance rumors after they were spotted together in late March. E! News confirmed shortly thereafter that they had started dating.
In addition to Peter's breakups, 2020 has been a tough run for the dating franchise's familiar faces. Among the splits that fans learned about this year were formerly married pairs Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell.