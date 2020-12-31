Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Star Janet Hubert Slams "Privileged" Lori Loughlin After Prison Release

The original Aunt Viv is not happy with what happened to Aunt Becky.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Janet Hubert slammed fellow '90s star Lori Loughlin on Twitter on Monday, Dec. 28, the day the former Full House cast member was released from federal prison. Lori, 56, had served less than two months behind bars for her involvement in last year's college admissions scandal.
"So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison," tweeted Hubert, 64, while including an Aunt Viv GIF. "Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified! #onlyinamerikkka"
In March 2019, Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, Bella Giannulli, 20, admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers. Both Lori and Mossimmo agreed to plea deals to avoid longer prison sentences. He began a five-month sentence in November for his involvement in the scandal.
Lori, whose character Aunt Becky was written off Netflix's Fuller House amid the controversy, has not responded publicly to Janet's remarks.
The actress, the first of two actresses to play Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, also made note of Wesley Snipes' prison sentence for tax evasion. The Blade actor served almost three years behind bars between 2010 and 2013.
"Wesley did some real time," Janet tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "She went to the prison day spa. They all did more than this lady, I would say nothing but for her arrogance and denial, and her daughter posting she didn't even want to go to college. Let's talk about the black sister who just put in a different address?"
Over the past year, memes have circulated on Twitter comparing actress Felicity Huffman, who served an even shorter prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, to Tanya McDowell, a Black and homeless Connecticut mother who pleaded guilty to using a babysitter's address to enroll her kindergarten-aged son in a school outside her district. In 2012, she was sentenced to five years in prison for that and for unrelated drug charges. She was released two years early and put on probation, according to Norwalk, Connecticut newspaper The Hour.
In October 2019, Tanya spoke about her experience on Dr. Phil and said about Felicity, "She got days, and I got years. It's disgusting."
"There is a black woman that is serving 5 years for just using a different address to put her child in a better school," Janet tweeted on Wednesday, Dec. 30, referencing Tanya's experience. "Those who are coming angry for my tweet...I will meet you at the door. SNL used my photo when talking about this school mess, I was NOT amused. #donnottestme"
Janet, a mother of a son, added, "She was homeless at the time as well. I would sell whatever I had to to take care of my kids."
"There are many white parents who are pissed as well. College is expensive and hard to get in," she added. "We have to start really pushing back. College should be free anyway."