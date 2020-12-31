Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is Married

Watch : Jonathan Van Ness Urges LGBTQ Fans to Vote in 2020

Surprise! Queer Eye cast member Jonathan Van Ness tied the knot earlier this year.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve, the reality star announced on Instagram in a 2020 wrap-up post that he "got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with." While he did provide a photo of him and his red-headed partner wearing cream jackets, he did not reveal his husband's name.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!!" Queer Eye's Bobby Berk commented on his co-star's post. "Love you Mark and Johnny!"

The man in Jonathan's wedding photo resembles London-born Mark Peacock. The two have fueled romance rumors since they began liking and commenting on each other's Instagram posts in late 2019. However, they have never confirmed a relationship publicly. Mark has not commented on the Queer Eye star's latest post.

Fellow cast member Tan France commented on Jonathan's post, "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."