The Best Accessory Deals From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Save Up to 70% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

With only a few days left of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, it's time to get serious about making the most out of these incredible deals. And with accessories up to 70% off, it's never been a better time to treat yourself to something special.

Whether you need a new go-to pair of earrings or a cozy scarf for the colder months or a new handbag, Nordstrom has you covered. But the Half-Yearly Sale ends Jan. 3 so you better hurry on over to Nordstrom ASAP!

See below for our 12 favorite accessories from the Half-Yearly Sale.