The Wanted's Tom Parker Gives an Update on His Health Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Tom Parker is in positive spirits amid his battle with cancer.
On Thursday, Dec. 31, The Wanted band member took to Instagram to give his fans an update on his health.
"Hey, I may not be a 100% yet but I'm out here doing it..getting there day by day," the "Glad You Came" singer wrote. "Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity."
As fans may recall, back in October, the 32-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
During an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine, the artist explained the moment his doctors delivered the devastating news.
"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," he recalled. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."
Tom took to Instagram to further explain his heath, writing, "There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way."
At the time, Tom's wife Kelsey Hardwick also spoke out on Instagram and thanked Tom's devoted fans for all of their support.
"We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity," she wrote. "We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible. We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us Let's do this."
However, the couple also had happy news to share later that month. The two welcomed their second child, Bodhi Thomas Parker. They're also parents to an 18-month-old daughter named Aurelia Rose. In addition, Tom and Kelsey celebrated their 11-year anniversary a few weeks ago.
"We met in a nightclub and I fell head over heels in love with you," he wrote on Dec. 12. "It's been an incredible journey so far, lots of adventures, a whole lotta love and two beautiful kids. Some slight obstacles to overcome but nothing we can't get through together. I love you so much @being_kelsey."