Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Son Kash Underwent Reconstructive Surgery 3 Years After Dog Bite

Kash Biermann is a trooper.
In a Dec. 31 Instagram post, Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared that her 8-year-old son is doing well after undergoing facial reconstructive surgery. According to the Don't Be Tardy star, Kash underwent the surgery after sustaining injuries from being bitten by their family dog in 2017.
"Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met," Kim wrote in the lengthy Instagram post, which included a video from MMA fighter Conor McGregor wishing Kash well.
The Bravo star explained Kash had the procedure a month ago and that it was an emotional time for her and her husband Kroy Biermann.
"We had a rough couple days," she wrote. "Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe. My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again. I posted on my close friends that we really needed prayers and to please help us (not from complications) from bad memories and feelings."
Days after surgery, Kash turned a corner.
"Finally the very next morning (3 days after surgery) Not even kidding 8hrs after my post on my close friends, Kash woke up, (we had to sleep together for weeks so we could keep him elevated all night) he looked right into my eyes and said , 'Mom I feel great!'" Kim explained. "I knew we were on the road to recovery. I didn't cry again until 10 days later at Kj's basketball game we took a picture together (last pic)and I realized how incredible he looks and how blessed we are to have Dr. Williams and so many others that truly care."
In April 2017, Kim said Kash had suffered "very traumatic injuries" following a dog bite, only later revealing that it was their family dog Sinn who had bit the then 5-year-old boy.
"It was a like a bad dream," the reality star told People at the time. "Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I'd be dealing with in my life."
Following the ordeal, Kim received intense backlash from fans who criticized her decision to keep Sinn. However, despite the scary situation, Kash and Sinn seemingly get along just fine. In 2018, the mom of six posted a photo of Sinn licking Kash's face.