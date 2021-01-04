Emily MitchellCarly Waddell & Evan BassKardashians2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Anthropologie's New Arrivals Are Giving Major The Queen's Gambit Vibes

Beth, is that you?

E-Comm: Anthropologie's new ads are giving major Queen's Gambit vibes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beth Harmon, is that you? Anthropologie's new clothing arrivals are totally '60s inspired, plus their model looks…oddly familiar. With her red hair and chess board, you'd think she's straight out of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix.

Shop these Beth-approved Anthropologie new arrivals below, from mock-neck sweaters to plaid pants, to rock a retro look. They're both size-inclusive and winter-ready. We love the pops of color to cheer up dreary, cold-weather days.

 

Lacey Waistless Jumpsuit

This comfy jumpsuit has a bold polka dot motif. 

$188
Anthropologie

Gardenia Ultra High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans

How unique is the floral print of these jeans? Shop them in standard, petite and plus sizes.

$128
Anthropologie

Piper Eyelash Sweater

How soft does this hot pink sweater look? We love its mock neck.

$118
Anthropologie

Betsy Cable-Knit Sweater

This classic cable-knit sweater comes in three colors.

$118
Anthropologie

Joanie Cable-Knit Cardigan

We love the bold color of this cable-knit cardigan, but you can also shop it in gray.

$128
Anthropologie

Alicia Plaid Moto Corduroy Pants

These festive plaid pants have moto-inspired touches.

$138
Anthropologie

Lettie Straight Faux Leather Pants

These unique faux-leather pants have a straight fit and come in standard and plus sizes. You can buy them in two other colors as well.

$138
Anthropologie

Ryanne Cable-Knit Sweater

This cable-knit sweater comes in a bright orange for dreary winter days.

$148
Anthropologie

Kule Striped Long-Sleeved T

This navy striped, organic cotton T is a classic.

$98
Anthropologie

Annette Sweater T

How elegant is this short-sleeve sweater with a mock neck? You can buy it in standard and petite sizes, as well as in two other colors.

$88
Anthropologie

