Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Says She and Carole Baskin Were TV's Villains of the Year

Who were TV's biggest "villains" this year? Christine Quinn has an answer.
The Selling Sunset star gave her take during an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Dec. 31. "Carole Baskin [from Tiger King]," she said. "Me and Carole Baskin."
But don't get it twisted. Christine still binge-watched the Netflix hit just like the rest of us. "Tiger King really surprised me," she explained. "At first I didn't know what it was about and was like, ‘Oh, tigers? I like tigers, cool.' And then I was like, ‘Wait, murder? Girl!' I actually started watching it with [Selling Sunset castmate] Davina [Potratz] and all of a sudden it started taking some dark-ass turns."
Carole's second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997. However, she has never faced any criminal charges over his disappearance and has repeatedly denied any involvement. She also told E! News' Daily Pop she's "not the villain" she claimed she "was painted to be in Tiger King."
The docu-series wasn't the only show Christine watched while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I watch a lot of reality shows," the star gushed. "I love the Kardashians, obviously. And I love 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After – I watch all those shows on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé was the best show I discovered in lockdown."
In fact, Christine, gushed over the TLC series during a recent interview with E! News. "I'd never watched it before and I just got so hooked," she said. "It was the first time I had ever seen a show like that. The reunion? Oh my God, girl, I was living! I just love Larissa and Colt [from 90 Day Fiancé]. I just want to see more of them, they're my favorite. I want a show just about them."
The real estate agent also shared how her life has changed since joining Selling Sunset, noting it's been "crazy."
"I come with a background in acting–I'm classically trained and I'm f--king funny," she said matter-of-factly. "And I thought that people were going to realize that this is a show and I'm giving them a show! Like, the scenes cut and the cast are like, ‘Hey, girl, you good? That was funny. Good one!' So for me, I felt like I was the only one who was in on the joke."