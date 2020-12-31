Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Swims Into 2021 With Sizzling Bikini Photos

Kylie Jenner is ending 2020 by making a splash and posting pictures of herself modeling her bikini in the pool. Scroll on to see her turn up the heat this winter.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 31, 2020 3:05 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansBikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerNew Year's EveCelebrities
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Adorable 2020 Christmas Video

Kylie Jenner is ready to dive into the new year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to post a few pictures of herself modeling her bikini in the pool. "Swimming Into 2021," she wrote alongside the photos.

The makeup mogul accessorized her look with some sweet sunglasses, a sparkly necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. And while she was turning up the heat with her sizzling snapshots, she still added a cool touch to her posts by captioning one with a simple snowflake emoji. 

According to photos obtained by The Daily Mail, it looks like Kylie is ringing in the new year in Aspen, Colo. The 23-year-old was spotted vacationing with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and mom, Kris Jenner. The 25-year-old supermodel even posted a video of herself hitting the slopes with her Dior snowboard and famous family members for a "sister day." 

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's 2020 Christmas Decorations

Before 2020 officially comes to a close, take a look back at Kylie's bikini pics over the years.

Trending Stories

1

Ant Anstead Claims Christina Anstead Split Was "Not My Decision"

2

Kylie Jenner Swims Into 2021 With Sizzling Bikini Photos

3

Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

Happy New Year!

Instagram
Velvet Vibes

Only Kylie Jenner could pull off a crushed velvet swimsuit cut this high.

Instagram
Red Hot

It may be winter, but Kylie's not letting the cooler temperatures get to her!

Instagram
Look Back At It

A self-explanatory snapshot.

Instagram
An Early Christmas Present

The Kylie Cosmetics owner actually had a serious reason for posting these sexy snaps: She was promoting her brand new Grinch collection!

Instagram
Fall, But Make It Summer

"7th day of fall," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot.

Instagram
Using Her Platform

Kylie returned to the 'gram with more swimsuit selfies that same September day, but with an important message this time. "but are you registered to vote?" she captioned the Insta post. "Click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together."

Instagram
Rinsing Off With a View

Now that's an outdoor shower.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
The Big 2-3

Kylie celebrated her 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos, where she rocked this barely-there neon pink swimsuit.

Instagram
Family Fun

The birthday girl was joined by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, her daughter Stormi Webster, and more of the fam on the trip.

Instagram
Weekend Getaway

In July, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul ventured to Utah, where she stayed at the luxury Amangiri Resort and soaked up some of the desert sun.

Instagram
Summer Sun

The definition of desert chic.

Instagram
Neon Green Dreams

This bikini is what green dreams are made of.

Instagram
Up Close and Personal

More pre-summer pool fun.

Instagram
Flaunt It

Kylie was feeling herself (and rightfully so!) on this sunny April day. Why? She posted not one, not two, not three, not four, but five swimsuit selfies. 

Stassie TikTok
TikTok Tease

Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou attempted to teach her a few TikTok dances.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Little Black Bikini

The business-minded 23-year-old donned a black suit from Frankies Bikinis, a Los Angeles-based beachwear brand, to film a promotional video for Kylie Skin.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

Sisters who soak up the sun together, stay together. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Safety First

Wear your sunscreen, folks!

Instagram
Beautiful in Brown

There's nothing basic about this stunning brown swimsuit.

Instagram
Take Two

Kylie posted the photos of her sexy suit with the caption, "what's meant for me will always be."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Ant Anstead Claims Christina Anstead Split Was "Not My Decision"

2

Kylie Jenner Swims Into 2021 With Sizzling Bikini Photos

3

Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

4

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

5

Most Comforting The Office Episodes to Watch Over New Year’s