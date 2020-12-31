Kylie Jenner Swims Into 2021 With Sizzling Bikini Photos

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Adorable 2020 Christmas Video

Kylie Jenner is ready to dive into the new year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to post a few pictures of herself modeling her bikini in the pool. "Swimming Into 2021," she wrote alongside the photos.

The makeup mogul accessorized her look with some sweet sunglasses, a sparkly necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. And while she was turning up the heat with her sizzling snapshots, she still added a cool touch to her posts by captioning one with a simple snowflake emoji.

According to photos obtained by The Daily Mail, it looks like Kylie is ringing in the new year in Aspen, Colo. The 23-year-old was spotted vacationing with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and mom, Kris Jenner. The 25-year-old supermodel even posted a video of herself hitting the slopes with her Dior snowboard and famous family members for a "sister day."