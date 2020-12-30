Chris Rock Reveals What He's Learned From 7 Hours of Weekly Therapy

Chris Rock is opening up more about seeking treatment for his mental health struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old comedian and Fargo actor had revealed to the Hollywood Reporter in September that he undergoes therapy for seven hours a week with two therapists. In a new interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, Rock revealed that he had increased the frequency of his visits after COVID-19 hit the country and talked about what he's learned from his sessions.

"I learned that I could be very hard on myself," he said in the interview, which is set to air on Sunday, Jan. 3. "Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances."

Rock told King that one of the ways he worked on himself during the pandemic was by learning how to swim. He also said during the interview that in therapy, you "have to tell the truth" and be "prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week."