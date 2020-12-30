True Thompson Looks So Grown Up in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

As cliche as it may sound, they truly grow up too fast.
Just ask Khloe Kardashian, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 30 with a new photo of her and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter True looking more mature than ever as she serves up some serious side-eye while sipping on a drink. The toddler's also donning a chic pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, making the snapshot all-the-more sassy.
As if Khloe's post wasn't cute enough on its own, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to insert her signature wit into the caption: "When someone is coming just a little too close. #SocialDistance #WearAMask."
A number of family members and friends sounded off on how adorable True looked, including Khadijah Haqq, Andrew Fitzsimons and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, among others. Tristan's best friend Savas Oguz dubbed True "the queen of side eye," and Khloe responded, "she makes the funniest facial expressions."
Khloe also replied to several other comments from her followers, including one that complimented True's shades. "she loves them," the Good American founder wrote. Elsewhere, Khloe continued to be a doting mother, writing comments like "she's the best" and "she's my angel" in addition to wishing different followers "happy holidays."
The post comes one day after the reality TV star took to her Instagram to share why she's been taking some time off from her often typically active Twitter account. "I'll be back soon," Khloe responded to a fan who said, "come back to Twitter we miss you."
"I've been taking a social media break," she continued. "Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu."
Indeed, she has. Just the other day, she and True spent their time decorating (and eating!) gingerbread cookies on a festive farm. "Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!!" she captioned a shot of their winter activities. "Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"
Check out the photos below, along with more pics of the mother-daughter duo.