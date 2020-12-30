How Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell Is Distancing Herself From Evan Bass Amid Split

Carly Waddell just made her surprising split from husband Evan Bass even more official.
The influencer, who fell in love with Evan on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and returned to the show for their televised wedding the following year, just removed her husband's name from her Instagram bio. She had kept his Instagram handle, along with a red heart, on her page as recently as Dec. 24, a day after the two announced they were separating.
"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."
Carly and Evan, who share two children and were considered one of Bachelor Nation's most successful couples, shocked fans with news of their split. However, there were several signs that the two were headed for a breakup prior to the official announcement.
Carly, a former cruise ship singer, seemingly did not join Evan for his birthday celebration earlier in December, and was spotted without her wedding ring in recent Instagram photos. Evan also did not appear on Carly's Instagram feed in recent months, with the last time being the a Halloween outing with their kids.
On Christmas Day, Carly wrote about the difficult transition in the caption of an Instagram post.
"A lot of you kind people have asked if I'm ok. And I want to say I am, but I'm not. I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan's house overnight. I feel like I'm missing a piece of my soul," she shared. "I'm literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I'm thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I'm thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you."