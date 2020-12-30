Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka Says Double Sabrinas Are "Cataclysmic"

If you're worried Chilling Adventures of Sabrina might end on a boring note, we're here to tell you to worry no more.
The Netflix drama is coming to an end with its fourth installment, which arrives Dec. 31, and it's a season chock-full of excitement and witchy fun. In fact, it's double the witchy fun, thanks to double Sabrinas.
At the end of part three, Sabrina used a bit of time travel trickery to split herself into two. Sabrina Spellman lives her life as usual as a teen witch, and Sabrina Morningstar has taken her rightful place as the queen of Hell. Now, the two have to figure out how to coexist without everything falling apart.
"Sabrina duplicating herself sort of upset the cosmos, to put it lightly," Kiernan Shipka told E! News. "They weren't down for two of them. It was a bit cataclysmic if you will."
Or perhaps a better word is "apocalyptic."
"Sabrina Morningstar is lovely and offers a lot of help in saving the world, so what came first, you know the chicken or the egg?" she continued. "I don't know, probably Sabrina duplicating herself and inciting an apocalypse..."
Whether or not she incited the apocalypse, Shipka said Morningstar is "the real MVP" and the two Sabrinas together are "a good duo" who work together as the show wraps up.
Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Nick, said the whole season is about everyone working together "to take on something that is pretty much intangible," while Jaz Sinclair, who plays Roz, teased that ships will be sailing.
"There's so much love in this part," she said. "There's so many ships happening that are all thriving or having drama or whatever. The love element in this part is really solid."
Lachlan Watson, who plays Theo, promised that part four finds all the characters "really in their groove" and said to take a cue from the release date.
"Coming out Dec. 31, we are nothing if not dramatic."
Hit play above to hear more from the cast about what to expect during this final installment. Part four hits Netflix on Dec. 31.