Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Sends Message to Haters as She Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump

Brittany Cartwright is not letting body shamers push her into hiding.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to speak directly to the haters who have anything negative to say about her baby bump.

"I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride," the reality star wrote. "I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."

Brittany, who recently revealed she and Jax, 41, will be leaving the Bravos series, continued to write, "I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. (Even though I'm 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness."