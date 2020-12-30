Gleb Savchenko's Ex Elena Samodanova Seeks Joint Custody and Spousal Support in Divorce

Fans are learning more about Gleb Savchenko's divorce from Elena Samodanova.
According to a request for order filed by Elena on Dec. 22 and obtained by E! News, the mother of two is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's two daughters—Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3; however, she is asking for primary physical custody until the Dancing With the Stars pro "secures appropriate housing for himself and the children."
In the court documents, Elena claimed the kids have been living with her since the separation and that Gleb has not rented an apartment, claiming he's "essentially 'crashing' with his friend" and renting a room from the pal. She is asking that he obtains housing for himself and their daughters with furnished bedrooms for their girls.
In addition, Elena is requesting child support and spousal support based on the "current financial circumstances of both parties." In the filing, she states that she is currently unemployed and that her only source of income is from a separate property rental unit, which allegedly brings in $37,250 annually. She also claims she co-owns a dance studio with Gleb but that it's been closed since February due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, she alleges his annual salary from employment is "approximately $406,614."
Furthermore, Elena is asking for Gleb to be ordered to pay $15,000 for her attorney fees.
Elena and Gleb tied the knot in July 2006. Their date of separation is listed as Dec. 1, 2020 in the request for order. The two announced their split in early November, and Elena filed for divorce the following month. Although, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gleb claimed the pair hadn't been living together since July.
Amid their breakup, Elena has accused Gleb of being unfaithful during their marriage; however, he has denied these allegations, telling ET he "never actually cheated on her." Meanwhile, Gleb has claimed that he and his ex "had problems for years" and alleged she was envious of his success on Dancing With the Stars.
"I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship," Gleb he told ET. "I always said to myself, 'Listen, she's the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.'"
However, it appears that both parents just want to move on. Gleb recently sparked romance rumors with Cassie Scerbo after the two were spotted vacationing in Mexico with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe and season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause, who are dating. However, he told ET they have a budding friendship. As for Elena, she was recently spotted kissing Dancing With the Stars alum Vlad Kvartin.
A rep for Elena responded to Gleb's allegations in a statement to ET. "Elena has been busy launching their shared dance studio over the last several years and raising their daughters," the statement read. "It's no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners—and who knows who else. Playing the victim is gross negligence on his part and he should perhaps watch what he says before Elena decides to meet him at his level and release everyone's names."
His rep then replied by telling the outlet, "Gleb has been just as involved in launching their shared dance studio and raising their daughters as Elena. He won't be intimidated by Elena's threats and is disappointed by the betrayal of Vlad, a friend and employee. However, for the sake of their daughters, would prefer to keep everything as amicable as possible under the circumstances."