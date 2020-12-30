15 Nostalgic Board Games We Can't Stop Playing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With extra time at home, there's never been a better time to implement regular household game nights. And why not unplug completely and stay entertained with a good old-fashioned board game! Whether you fancy Monopoly or Clue or Battleship or Mystery Date, we've rounded up 15 nostalgic games that will allow you to relive your childhood while helping younger generations develop critical thinking skills.
Keep scrolling for our favorite nostalgic board games that will encourage your loved ones to unplug and create new memories!
Mystery Date Classic Board Game With Nostalgic Tin Case
Inspired by the 1965 edition, players must prepare for their mystery date by dressing up in hopes they match the suitor that opens the door.
Battleship Retro Board Game
In this classic game, you must face your opponent while you both battle to be the first to sink each other's fleet of ships.
Chutes and Ladders Board Game
Complete good deeds to get to the 100 spot. But watch out for bad deeds as you'll have to slide down the board!
Parcheesi® Royal Edition Board Game
In this thrilling yet colorful game, each player races to get all of their pawns to the center while avoiding captures!
Chinese Checkers Board Game
Chinese checkers, anyone? This game dates back to the 1880s and will help the whole family further their critical thinking skills.
Jenga
In order to win Jenga, you must use your stealth to slowly pull out each block without making the tower crumble. Only real fans of the game will know that Jenga is harder than it sounds.
Retro Candyland Board Game
Inspired by the 1967 edition of the classic game, enjoy a full-sized game board, deck of old fashioned cards, 4 "frosted" gingerbread men playing pieces, and instructions. We wish you the best on your journey across the board to Home Sweet Home!
Hi-Ho! Cherry-O Board Game
In this children's game, aim to pick all the cherries from your tree and fill the bucket before anyone else!
Mall Madness
Get ready to shop! With a 3D game board, talking electronic button, 22 mall locations and more fun features, players move their character token around the board to buy items on their shopping list with an ATM card.
Classic Trouble Board Game
May the Pop-O-Matic die roller be in your favor as you race the other players to make it to all four pegs first!
Perfection
Try to the beat the timer and get all the pieces in their corresponding holes before the board pops up!
Yahtzee
In the beloved classic game, try to get a Yahtzee (5 of a kind) and work your way towards achieving the highest score of the group.
Clue Retro Board Game
The classic detective game is a must for board game lovers! Test your inner sleuth each game by solving the mystery of foul play.
Monopoly for Millennials Board Game
Collect experiences not cash to win in this classic game with a modern day twist! And you can also visit millennial-inspired places like your parent's basement and Vegan bistros.
