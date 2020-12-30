15 Nostalgic Board Games We Can't Stop Playing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With extra time at home, there's never been a better time to implement regular household game nights. And why not unplug completely and stay entertained with a good old-fashioned board game! Whether you fancy Monopoly or Clue or Battleship or Mystery Date, we've rounded up 15 nostalgic games that will allow you to relive your childhood while helping younger generations develop critical thinking skills.

Keep scrolling for our favorite nostalgic board games that will encourage your loved ones to unplug and create new memories!