10 Things You Need From The PrettyLittleThing x Karrueche Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
PrettyLittleThing x Karrueche is here!
If you've set New Year's fitness resolutions, you're probably going to need some stylish fits that will inspire you to get your sweat on and stick to your goals. Whether you like to challenge yourself with weights, outdoor runs or HIIT workouts, the PrettyLittleThing x Karrueche edit has you covered. And if your goal is to stay comfortable and cute while at home, you'll find the perfect fit in this inclusive, activewear collection.
"In my opinion, when you think you look good, you feel good," Karrueche Tran told E!. "Lately I've been wearing cuter outfits around the house instead of my pajamas. It's very easy to get too comfortable with this new lifestyle we've all had to get accustomed to that I needed a few days to feel good, even if it's just lounging around the house."
And if you're wondering what The Bay actress has been up to besides looking cute at home, she gave us a relatable update.
"I just got back from New Orleans shooting for the last season of CLAWS, so I was busy filming for the past four months," the model revealed. "Now that I've been back, I've definitely been relaxing and recharging at home. I still make sure I do yoga and at home workouts on a regular basis. I've also been doing a big purge, cleaning out old clothes and shoes in my closet getting ready for the new year."
To shop our favorite picks from the PrettyLittleThing x Karrueche drop, keep scrolling!
Sand Sport Cross Back Seamless Bra
A trustworthy seamless bra is a must for workout fanatics. Pair it with the matching leggings and you'll be best-dressed at your socially distanced workout.
Sand Sport Cross Back Seamless Leggings
We love a good deep waist legging! These are great for working out or to stay cozy at home.
Mocha Camo Training Gloves
Say goodbye to blisters while lifting those heavy weights! Now you can get stronger with style and comfort in mind.
Black Sport Crop Windbreaker
Don't let the cold weather or rain slow you down when you're out for a run or working out. Not to mention, this stylish windbreaker will look great with any workout outfit.
Black Sport Colour Runner Shorts
Pair these shorts with the matching windbreaker and you'll be unstoppable on your run.
Black Piping Detail Yoga All In One
If coordinating your workout fit is a struggle, this chic jumpsuit will help you look put together in a flash.
Black Cut Out Seamless Long Sleeve Top
Now that we're in the colder months, it's time to layer up when we are getting on our sweat outside. This long sleeve top is perfect for training because you don't have to worry about it getting in the way.
Black Cutout Seamless Leggings
With cutout details, these seamless leggings will make you look snatched and fashionable in the gym.
Mocha Camo Seamless Bike Shorts
Bike shorts, especially ones with a fun print, are a must! Pair these with the matching top or throw on a sweatshirt for a casual yet chic look.
Mocha Camo Seamless Long Sleeve Zip Up Top
This zip up top will make you look fierce while you're running, spinning or lifting!
For more celebrity collabs, check out Heidi Klum's Villain Collection with Disney!