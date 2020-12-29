Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Stars Offer a Romance Update and Hope For Nabrina

Unspeakable horrors may be coming to Greendale, but the romance is still alive.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for its fourth and final installment this week, and as Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends are dealing with the arrival of the Eldritch terrors, they're also still dealing with matters of the heart.
At the end of part three, Roz (Jaz Sinclair) and Harvey (Ross Lynch) were still going strong, as were Theo (Lachlan Watson) and Robin (Jonathan Whitesell). The biggest question is whether or not there's a chance for Sabrina and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), also known as Nabrina, who have really had a hard time of things since he got back from Hell. Right now, it's not totally clear if they'll work things out in time for the show's finale.
Ahead of the season four premiere on Thursday, Dec. 31, we got some of the cast to weigh in on their character's romantic prospects as the series wraps up, and it sounds like good news for everybody.
"I mean, what do you think? They're great. They love each other," Shipka told us of Nabrina. "They're going to find a way. I will say I think wherever Sabrina goes, Nick will follow. Whether they're together or not, I do think that Nick will always be there."
Leatherwood agreed.
"He wants to be a team player," he said. "He wants to help out, but you can't ignore the fact that he's madly in love with Sabrina either, which is a tough thing to stuff."
Watson said that Theo and Robin's relationship is "all around just a really fun, love-filled experience," but it's not without its momentary issues.
"I think we just have our cute little high school romances, and mine just happens to be with a 700-year-old. Totally normal," they joked. "I think it shows a really human side of struggle and me and Robin have a little bit of a up and down in this part, which I think will be really interesting to see."
For Roz and Harvey, Sinclair says there are some "bumps" and "difficult conversations" to come, but the relationship also has room to blossom.
"One of the things I love about Roz and Harvey is how they've grown over the seasons," she said. "Like in the beginning, their relationship was something and then it kind of turned into something else and then I feel like in part four, they get it. They know what they're doing. I just love Roz and Harvey's relationship and in part four, I think it's really beautiful and lovely."
Hit play above for more from the cast of CAOS!
Part four arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 31.