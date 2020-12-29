Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Her New Nose Piercing Went Terribly Wrong

Chrissy Teigen received a botched nose piercing while on vacation in St. Barts. Keep scrolling to see the misplaced ring and read what really happened.

By Mona Thomas Dec 29, 2020 1:18 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Says She'll Never Be Pregnant Again After Loss

Disappointing piercing story? Chrissy Teigen has one.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the former model took to her Twitter to share her latest piercing debacle.

Along with a side-profile photo with her newly pierced nose, the Lip Sync Battle co-host, who has been on vacation with her family in St. Barts, wrote, "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao."

She followed up her story time up with, "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong." Chrissy then clarified the tweet with, "Wait actually it was the luge."

Of course, many of her 13.5 million followers have piercings and had wisdom to share.

A few noticed the placement of the studded ring, writing, "Omg yeah it's way too high. Let that heal and get another one. You can play around with drawing a pen dot on the nostril to see where you want it but you def don't want it right there." Another added, "Oh honey, that placement. I'm glad it fell out. You need to move that down a lot."

photos
Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Tweets

One fan suggested what the piercer should have done. "She should have used a screw style nose ring and twisted the post sufficiently to where it would not pop out," the tweet read. "These are long enough to accommodate swelling during the healing process and yeah, those heal over super fast."

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

2
Exclusive

Constance Wu Gives Birth to First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

3

2020 in Review: The Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough

And it seems like Chrissy is up for round two as one fan insisted she "do it again" to which the Cravings author replied, "I will when I get home. Lol."

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

2
Exclusive

Constance Wu Gives Birth to First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

3

Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Baby Girl, Zayn and More

4

2020 in Review: The Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough

5

Relive Michael Scott's Best Moments on The Office