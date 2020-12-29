Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Her New Nose Piercing Went Terribly Wrong

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Says She'll Never Be Pregnant Again After Loss

Disappointing piercing story? Chrissy Teigen has one.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the former model took to her Twitter to share her latest piercing debacle.

Along with a side-profile photo with her newly pierced nose, the Lip Sync Battle co-host, who has been on vacation with her family in St. Barts, wrote, "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao."

She followed up her story time up with, "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong." Chrissy then clarified the tweet with, "Wait actually it was the luge."

Of course, many of her 13.5 million followers have piercings and had wisdom to share.

A few noticed the placement of the studded ring, writing, "Omg yeah it's way too high. Let that heal and get another one. You can play around with drawing a pen dot on the nostril to see where you want it but you def don't want it right there." Another added, "Oh honey, that placement. I'm glad it fell out. You need to move that down a lot."