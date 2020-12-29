Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach New Custody Agreement Over Daughter Dream

Watch : Rob Kardashian's Return to the Spotlight

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have worked out a new custody arrangement for daughter Dream.

The paternity agreement filed on Dec. 8 establishes that the former couple will share physical custody of 4-year-old Dream through an alternating weekly schedule, along with spending equal time with their child during vacations and holidays, E! News has confirmed.

"Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.," the documents state, per Us Weekly. "Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter."

The paperwork stipulates that neither person can be under the influencer of alcohol or other substances while caring for Dream. This follows Rob, 33, having accused Chyna, 32, of negligent parenting and substance abuse in a previous filing. Chyna had denied the allegations at the time.